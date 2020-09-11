Save 33% on JBL’s IPX7 waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $120

Woot currently offers the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 Prime shipped in several colors. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Down from the usual $180 you’d pay at Amazon or direct from JBL, todays offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof form-factor, JBL’s Charge 4 delivers “powerful, ear catching sound” thanks to its dual passive radiator. Battery life enters with 20-hours per charge, ensuring you’ll be able to have this speaker serenade you all-day long. It can also double as a power bank for your smartphone thanks to a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 9,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Opt for a more portable speaker while sticking with the JBL branding and sound quality by going with the Flip 4 at $80 instead. You’ll still be able to take advantage of its waterproof design, while enjoying 12-hours of playback per charge and a 4.7/5 star rating from over 40,000 customers.

While you’ll find some additional Bluetooth speaker deals in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, you can also still lock-in this 20% discount on the Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker. Having dropped to $40, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts to date and is a solid option to consider for something more compact than the lead deal. Or just check out all of JBL’s latest speakers right here.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!