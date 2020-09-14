Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $23 (54% off), more

- Sep. 14th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 20,000mAh Portable Solar Charger for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. With an internal 20,000mAh battery, this portable solar charger can refuel your smartphone and more multiple times over on a single charge. Once the battery runs out, it can recharge itself when left in the sun, making it a must-have for camping and more. A water- and dust-resistant design as well as dual 2.4A USB ports round out the notable features. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Aukey 18W USB-C PD 10000mAh Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code Y3QJGS8T
  • Anker SoundCore Pro+ Speaker: $60 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • RAVPower 29W 10000mAh Power Bank: $14 (Reg. $33) | RAVPower
    • w/ code POP40
  •  IPX7 True Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code E4TZXU6R

20000mAh Large capacity battery with solar charging board, It takes just 6-8 hours to completely recharge with a 2.4A charger. The portable solar charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. FREE 2 USB cables of different lengths.It can charge iphone X up to 6 times, iPhone 8 up to 7 times, mini ipads up 2 times.

Awesome for outside activities such as camping, hiking, and other emergency use. The out the case are made of durable ABS material, with IPX4 Splashproof, Dustproof, Shockproof, Sturdy and not easily damaged

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go