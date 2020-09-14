Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $23 (54% off), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 20,000mAh Portable Solar Charger for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. With an internal 20,000mAh battery, this portable solar charger can refuel your smartphone and more multiple times over on a single charge. Once the battery runs out, it can recharge itself when left in the sun, making it a must-have for camping and more. A water- and dust-resistant design as well as dual 2.4A USB ports round out the notable features. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

20000mAh Large capacity battery with solar charging board, It takes just 6-8 hours to completely recharge with a 2.4A charger. The portable solar charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. FREE 2 USB cables of different lengths.It can charge iphone X up to 6 times, iPhone 8 up to 7 times, mini ipads up 2 times. Awesome for outside activities such as camping, hiking, and other emergency use. The out the case are made of durable ABS material, with IPX4 Splashproof, Dustproof, Shockproof, Sturdy and not easily damaged

