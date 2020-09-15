Kingston’s 480GB Internal SSD falls to new 2020 Amazon low at $46, more

Amazon is currently offering the Kingston 480GB A400 Internal 2.5-inch Solid-State Drive for $46.99 shipped. Down from its usual $55 going rate, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marks a new 2020 low. Kingston’s internal SSD brings 480GB of storage to your computer in durable aluminum casing. Whether you’re just looking to upgrade from a spinning disk drive or need some additional storage, this is a great way to give your machine a boost with its up to 500MB/s transfer speeds. I’ve been using one of these drives in an old Mac mini for quite some time and have found it to be a pretty reliable upgrade. Over 55,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional internal and external storage options on sale.

Other notable storage deals:

Kingston 480GB A400 SSD features:

Incredible speeds plus rock-solid reliability – Kingston’s A400 solid-state drive dramatically improves the responsiveness of your existing system with incredible boot, loading and file transfer times compared to mechanical hard drives. Powered by a latest gen controller for read and write speeds up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s, this SSD is 10x faster than a traditional hard drive for higher performance, ultra-responsive multi-tasking and an overall faster system.

