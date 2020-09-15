OnePlus 7T delivers 128GB worth of storage, three cameras, more for $400

Today only, Woot is offering the OnePlus 7T with 128GB of storage in two colors for $399.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. B&H is currently charging $450. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. Rated 4/5 stars.

Leverage your savings from today and pick up the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePlus 7T. For just $12, you can protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Spigen’s cases have stellar ratings and have long been known as some of the best in the industry without costing a fortune.

There’s plenty of great Android deals currently on-going in our guide, including the Samsung Galaxy S20/+ 5G at $200 off. As one of Samsung’s latest releases, this is a great chance to score notable savings on a well-regarded device.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand.

