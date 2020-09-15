Do dessert like a pro: 6-pack of porcelain ramekins for under $10 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Prepworks by Progressive Porcelain Stacking Ramekins for $9.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it has gone for as much $19 in the last few months, it more regularly sells for around $15 these days with today’s offer coming within cents of the all-time low. Take your dinner parties up a notch and serve pro-style desserts, souffle, and more from a Prepworks ramekin. Oven- and dishwasher-safe, you’re looking at six 5-ounce porcelain dishes with a stackable design that look great on the table. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the 6-opack is overkill, you can purchase the American Metalcraft Ceramic Ramekins individually at just over $1 a pop. While the reviews on these are light, Metalcraft makes loads of highly-rated kitchen gear on Amazon.

Speaking of cooking accessories, we also have a great deal on this 4-piece BBQ tool set as well as a $50 price drop on this stainless steel air fryer at $30. For more kitchen and cooking deals, head over to our home goods deal hub.

More on the Prepworks Porcelain Ramekins:

The Elegant classic design will impress your guests by serving your dips and desserts by the Prepworks by Progressive Porcelain Ramekins. Porcelain doesn’t absorb flavors, colors or odors so you can use the ramekins for a variety of dishes from ice cream to chicken pot pie without having to worry about lingering flavors or odors and are Dishwasher Safe.

