This 4-piece BBQ tool set is 20% off at Amazon today, now $40 shipped

GRILLART (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-piece Heavy Duty BBQ Tool Set for $39.97 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down around 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. When it comes to grilling, you’ll need a slightly different set of tools than you use in the kitchen. Generally, grill tools are longer to keep your hands further from the heat. These tools measure around 18-inches, which keep your fingers over a foot away from the flame to keep you extra safe. The spatula can double as a bottle opener, and the tongs will help you easily flip a meal. Plus, the fork is perfect for picking up larger cuts of meat and the baster is perfect for putting the finishing touches on a BBQ meal. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While offering a slightly lower-quality overall design, this 25-piece grilling tool set is a fantastic option at $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The tongs are built slightly different, and after using similar tongs to this kit, I recently picked up a pair that resembles today’s lead deal. However, you’ll get quite a few extra tools here, including a knife, brush, skewers, corn holders, a glove, and much more.

Another BBQ must is a quality cooler. Coleman’s 150-quart model offers insane capacity and is currently 25% off. There’s enough room here to hold plenty of ice and drink for your whole family at the beach or in the backyard. Coming in at $38 shipped, you should seriously consider adding this to your backyard BBQ arsenal.

GRILLART BBQ Tool Set features:

Extra thick, extra solid, as each tool is made of a single long piece of beautifully brushed thick stainless steel. You’ll love their heft feeling in your hand and how effortless to skewer, grab, flip whole chicken, racks. No more barbecue tools bend or rust again! 18” extra long allows you get right to the back of the grill without burned. With these epic tools, be ready to beautifully finish your job and get back to the fun in no time!

