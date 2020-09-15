Lavishly stow pet food in simplehuman’s Steel Container: $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 30L Stainless Steel Pet Food Container for $100.05 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Not only does this premium container show ugly pet food bags the door, it keeps contents fresh thanks to an airtight seal. This can simplifies feeding as well with a magnetic scoop that mounts underneath the lid. Despite being comprised of stainless steel, simplehuman touts its coating as “fingerprint-proof.” Built-in wheels make it easy to haul food wherever needed. I recently upgraded my kitchen with a simplehuman trash can and love how great it looks and functions. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your own eating situation? Yesterday we found Walker Edison’s 6-Person Dining Table for $206, which is a price that ushers in $94 of savings. Buyers are bound to love its simplistic, mid-century modern appearance.

And if you’re in need of a place to stow your own food, have a look at Coleman’s monstrous 150-quart Xtreme Cooler while its 25% off at Amazon. It’s ready to hold 223 cans of your favorite beverage, ensuring there’s plenty of room to haul whatever your family wants. Built-in UVGuard sun protection is said to “prevent yellowing.”

simplehuman Pet Food Container features:

Air tight seal keeps food fresh

Magnetic lid-mounted scoop

Lock-tight handle clamps shut

Large capacity. Coating – Fingerprint-proof

Removable BPA-free inner bucket

Built-in wheels

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!