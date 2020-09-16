Carhartt’s 3-Pack Crew Socks are great for boots: $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Men’s Force Multipack Performance Work Crew Socks in Charcoal Heather for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $12, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen in months. These socks are perfect for everyday wear with fast-drying and breathable fabric to help you stay comfortable. This style would also be great paired with boots for the fall weather and they have odor-neutralizing technology to help your feet to smell fresh. With over 6,800 reviews, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings you can also keep your shoes and gym bags smelling nice with the Sof Sole Fresh Fogger for $6.99. This spray was designed to eliminates odors and leaves behind a fresh scent. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews.

Carhartt Performance Crew Socks feature:

SOFT & COMFORTABLE: Lightweight, fully cushioned men’s crew work socks keep your feet cool and comfortable all day

FAST-DRY TECHNOLOGY: Deliver superior sweat-wicking action to quickly transport sweat and keep your feet dry

FIGHTS ODOR: Proprietary odor-neutralizing technology keeps your feet smelling fresh in any conditions

BREATHABLE: Mesh cooling channels improve airflow and breathability; heel and toe reinforcement offer added protection in high-impact areas

