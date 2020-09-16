Carhartt’s 3-Pack Crew Socks are great for boots: $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $12)

- Sep. 16th 2020 2:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Men’s Force Multipack Performance Work Crew Socks in Charcoal Heather for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $12, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen in months. These socks are perfect for everyday wear with fast-drying and breathable fabric to help you stay comfortable. This style would also be great paired with boots for the fall weather and they have odor-neutralizing technology to help your feet to smell fresh. With over 6,800 reviews, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings you can also keep your shoes and gym bags smelling nice with the Sof Sole Fresh Fogger for $6.99. This spray was designed to eliminates odors and leaves behind a fresh scent. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews.

Finally, you will want to be sure to check out our fashion guide that features deals from Eddie Bauer, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry, and more.

Carhartt Performance Crew Socks feature:

  • SOFT & COMFORTABLE: Lightweight, fully cushioned men’s crew work socks keep your feet cool and comfortable all day
  • FAST-DRY TECHNOLOGY: Deliver superior sweat-wicking action to quickly transport sweat and keep your feet dry
  • FIGHTS ODOR: Proprietary odor-neutralizing technology keeps your feet smelling fresh in any conditions
  • BREATHABLE: Mesh cooling channels improve airflow and breathability; heel and toe reinforcement offer added protection in high-impact areas

