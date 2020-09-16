Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Dock $17 (23% off), more

- Sep. 16th 2020 10:27 am ET

0

CPS (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon is offering the Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Dock for $17.08 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $22 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is $2 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Tidy up your nightstand or desk with this 2-in-1 Qi charging pad. Alongside a slot to rest your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, there’s also a 10W Qi pad capable of also dishing out 7.5W speeds for iPhones, as well. You’ll also find a charging indicator light and threaded silicone ring to help you line up a device on the wireless charging pad. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 30W USB-C PD Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Odec 18W USB-C PD Charger: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code I56ZCS5E
  • UGREEN 24W Dual USB Car Charger: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGREEN30780
  • ESR Pixel 4 Metal Kickstand Case: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code PIXEL4ESR
  • AmazonBasics 6-Foot Lightning 5-pack: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
  • UGREEN HiTune Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code UGREENTH606

The base of the Watch charging dock had been sloped, which is convenient to connect with Watch tightly. The wireless charging pad decorated with threaded silicone for stable charging and it is also the “sweet spot” for charging accurately.

Use Seneo wireless charging pad improving concentration in work or study and without interruption. Just put your phone on the wireless charger, juice yourself, and your phone up simultaneously. The mute charging and the green gentle indicator shows that the charging is in progress with stability and without interruption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go