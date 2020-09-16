Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Dock $17 (23% off), more

CPS (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon is offering the Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Dock for $17.08 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $22 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is $2 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Tidy up your nightstand or desk with this 2-in-1 Qi charging pad. Alongside a slot to rest your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode, there’s also a 10W Qi pad capable of also dishing out 7.5W speeds for iPhones, as well. You’ll also find a charging indicator light and threaded silicone ring to help you line up a device on the wireless charging pad. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
The base of the Watch charging dock had been sloped, which is convenient to connect with Watch tightly. The wireless charging pad decorated with threaded silicone for stable charging and it is also the “sweet spot” for charging accurately.
Use Seneo wireless charging pad improving concentration in work or study and without interruption. Just put your phone on the wireless charger, juice yourself, and your phone up simultaneously. The mute charging and the green gentle indicator shows that the charging is in progress with stability and without interruption.
