Not interested in the latest Apple Watch? Series 3 models start at $169

- Sep. 16th 2020 6:57 am ET

Yesterday Apple took the stage in Cupertino to unveil a new generation of Apple Watch models. But for those looking to save, Series 3 is still very much a viable option. Amazon is currently taking $30 off both models with deals from $169 shipped. Having largely been out of stock in recent months, this is a great chance to score an even further discount on this popular wearable. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5, which are compatible with the latest Apple Watches, as well.

You can find all of the coverage from yesterday’s event over at 9to5Mac, where our team has been breaking down all of the details and more. Of course, our Apple guide continues to be the place to score notable price drops on everything from iPads to Macs, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swim proof
  • watchOS 5
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

