Score Timbuk2’s Spire MacBook Backpack while it’s down to $50.50 (Save 33%)

- Sep. 16th 2020 10:03 am ET

$76 $50.50
$76 $50.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack for $50.30 shipped. Down from the usual $76 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $1.50 of the best we’ve tracked to date. Perfect for upgrading your back to school gear or just to refresh an aging bag, Timbuk2’s Spire has room for your entire everyday carry. There’s a dedicated laptop sleeve with room for up to 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a variety of other pockets for the rest of your kit. There’s also some external elastic straps for attaching everything from water bottles to Bluetooth speakers and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Ensure your new backpack will be able to handle your entire arsenal of chargers and on-the-go accessories by picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer. This add-on helps organize your gear with a series of woven elastic straps and goes for $20 at Amazon, so you’ll only need to use a portion of the savings to pick it up.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a new bag, Timbuk2’s Commute MacBook Messenger may be a better fit at $105. You also might as well check out Under Armour’s Essential 2.0 Duffel now that it has been marked down to $29, as well.

Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack features:

Front zip pocket fits smartphone, wallet, and shades; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff; Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials; Features a waterproof rolltop plus incognito back zip access; Secure zip pocket for earbuds, stylus, cards, and cash

