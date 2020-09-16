Timex’s stealthy Original Watch strikes $51 (Amazon low), more up to 46% off

Amazon is offering the Timex 42mm Original Watch for $51 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This standout Timex watch boasts a dark dial and light brown leather band with quick-release spring bars. The case measures 42mm and features a stealthy, black stainless steel design. It’s water-resistant for up to 100-feet and an Indiglo light can illuminate the watch when it’s dark outside. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more freshly discounted watches that are up to 46% off.

More watch deals:

If none of the styles above appeal to you, be sure to peruse our recent list of Fossil and Citizen Eco-Drive watch deals. Prices there start at $89 and provide you with up to 47% in savings. Our favorite is Fossil’s Neutra Stainless Steel Watch which has a 44mm case, 22mm stainless steel bracelet, and black satin dial with amber crystal.

And don’t forget that today’s Apple Watch discounts start at $169.

Timex 42mm Original Watch features:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars

Black 42mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal

Water resistant to 30m (100ft)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!