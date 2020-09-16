TP-Link Smart Light Strip hits new Amazon low at $50 (Save $20), more from $11

Sep. 16th 2020

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering 80-inches of RGB illumination to your smart home, TP-Link’s light strip integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone. It’s a great way to add a pop of color to your home theater by placing it behind the TV, and is also ideal for lighting up shelves and much more. With nearly 300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more TP-Link deals from $11.

Other notable TP-Link deals include:

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your setup over in our smart home guide, including Arlo Q at an all-time low of $80. We’re also still tracking a series of discounts on Etekcity smart bulbs, switches, and more from $12.50, as well.

TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Paint your home in endless colors with Kasa Smart multicolor light strip. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with 16 color zones for combinations built to suit every mood, and take control of your light strip with just your voice or Kasa App. Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

