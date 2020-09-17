A striking design adorns Amazon’s Rivet Modern Media Cabinet: $193 (Reg. $300)

- Sep. 17th 2020 2:46 pm ET

$193
Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Media Cabinet for $192.96 shipped. Today’s discount delivers $107 in savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $32. This unit features a white finish paired with dark wood to usher in a striking design. Owners will find a total of three cabinets and two shelves that provides a respectable amount of storage. Rivet’s furniture piece measures 59- by 17- by 21-inches, making it a great option for an entryway, hall, and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet furniture is reputable.

If you’d like to shift your attention towards the living room, you should peek at Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Sofa deal. It routinely fetches $759, but right now you can get it for only $403. This amounts to $356 in savings, a discount that’s hard to overlook, just like this sofa’s minimalistic appearance.

Oh, and you know what would look excellent next to your new sofa? Rivet’s Marble-Patterned Side Table. Buyers stand to save 34% now that its price has fallen to $59.50. Unsurprisingly, this offer amounts to a new Amazon low, making now a stellar time to strike.

Amazon Rivet Modern Media Cabinet features:

This media cabinet features 3 cabinets and 2 shelves for plenty of storage. Self-closing cabinet doors help you avoid damage and clutter. An all-over light finish means that this cabinet can blend in any living room, den, or media room, making it the perfect space for all your entertainment items.

