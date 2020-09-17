Modernize with Rivet’s Marble-Patterned Side Table: $59.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Marble-Patterned Side Table for $59.49 shipped. That’s $30 off what it’s been averaging and marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a modern side table to put the finishing touches on your space, this solution may be the one. It boasts a sleek marble-patterned top, sleek black legs, and a V-shaped shelf that’s perfect for storing a book. Measurements work out to 17- by 17- by 21-inches and Amazon backs it with a 1-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet furniture is reputable.

Since we’re talking furniture, now seems like a great time to mention the discounted Zinus Modern Studio Twin Bed Frame. Believe it or not, you can grab it for $99 shipped. This serves as a very affordable way to start setting up a guest room. Its simplistic design ushers in a modern look that’s bound to blend well in most homes.

And if you’re in need of some seating, take a moment to look at the notable deal we’ve foudn on Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Sofa. It typically fetches $759, but right now you can snag it for $403. This equates to $356 in savings, making now a solid time to strike. It boasts a near-seamless look, making it a streamlined option worthy of your consideration.

Amazon Rivet Modern Side Table features:

The marble pattern that tops this side table will provide a touch of old-fashioned elegance wherever you place it. Sleek black legs add a modern, industrial air to the piece, truly making it the best of old and new. Solid metal construction makes this table a sturdy place for decorations or belongings.

