Today, mophie is expanding its stable of Apple chargers with three new accessories capable of replenishing multiple devices at once. With two new offerings for the desk or nightstand alongside a mobile power bank, mophie’s latest can refuel both iPhone and Apple Watch and enter on the heels of Apple’s event earlier in the week. Head below for a closer look at the new lineup of mophie wireless charging stations, as well as for all the details on pricing and availability.

mophie debuts three new iPhone and Apple Watch chargers

After releasing some new docks just last month, mophie is back today with a new selection of multi-device charging stations geared towards iPhone and Apple Watch owners. All three of the offerings can refuel both of the devices with integrated Qi pads and charging pucks, as well as a variety of other devices.

First up is the most versatile of the bunch, the mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. Delivering a desktop solution with dedicated spots for not only your iPhone and Apple Watch but AirPods. This charger packs a 7.5W Qi pad and a 5W option for the earbuds, as well as an integrated Apple Watch charging puck. It can simultaneously refuel all three devices and sports a stylish glass design in either black or white colorways. This version of mophie’s new iPhone and Apple Watch chargers enters with a $139.95 price tag.

mophie is also releasing a 2-in-1 version of its wireless charging station. You’ll find a similar design to the aforementioned version with the same glass stylings but without a spot to wirelessly charge AirPods. There is a built-in USB-A port around back though, allowing you to plug-in additional devices. This mophie offering will run you $99.95 in your choice of black or white styles.

Lastly, mobile users will find the powerstation all-in-one to be the more compelling option from today’s mophie unveils. Just like both of the at-home chargers, this offering is designed to refuel various accessories ranging from an iPhone and Apple Watch to AirPods and more. Everything is centered around an 8,000 mAh battery which pairs with a 5W Qi charging pad, Apple Watch puck, and 18W USB-C PD port. It enters with a $139.95 price tag and comes in a black or grey colorway.

Now available for purchase

All three of mophie’s new iPhone and Apple Watch chargers are now available for purchase direct from its online storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take

All-in-one chargers have basically become the norm at the higher-end of the accessory market, and mophie’s latest certainly don’t disappoint. All three of the iPhone and Apple Watch chargers have competitive feature sets compared to other premium options from brands like Nomad and Satechi.

