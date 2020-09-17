Beach Camera via Amazon is now offering the Nikon ACULON A30 10×25 Binoculars (8263B) for $39 shipped in refurbished condition. Also matched at BuyDig. This set currently fetches $67 new on Amazon and more like $59 in refurbished condition. Today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked a renewed set on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Ideal for amateur fall bird watching or just to have a set on you during upcoming adventures, they feature 10x magnification with a 262-foot FOV. This set weighs just 10-ounces and has 25mm multi-coated lenses that “enhance image brightness” via a “lead and arsenic-free glass composition.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Here are some details on the Amazon refurbishment process: “Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.”

But if you can away with an even more casual set, save some cash and opt for the Aurosports 10×25 Folding High Powered Compact Binoculars at $26 (or less with the on-page coupon). While they don’t feature the Nikon self of approval, they will save you some cash and still provide 10x magnification with 25mm objective lenses. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers.

More on the Nikon ACULON A30 10×25 Binoculars:

The ACULON A30 10×25 is an extremely portable binocular that weighs in at less than 10 ounces. This is a quality optic at an affordable price that you can take with you on any outdoor adventure. The body design of the ACULON A30 makes it easy and comfortable to hold throughout periods of extended use.This fast and smooth range of focus allows for quick viewing. Nikon’s lens multicoating enhances image brightness. The environmentally-friendly Nikon lenses deliver astonishing clarity and precision in a lighter-weight, lead and arsenic-free glass composition.

