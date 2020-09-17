Score two DEWALT 6-inch Trigger Clamps for $20.50 at Amazon or Home Depot

Amazon is offering the two DEWALT 6-inch 100-pound Trigger Clamps for $20.35 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. Today’s deal is 15% off the going rate and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked in months. Keeping clamps like this around your workshop comes in handy for all sorts of projects. They’re great for gluing wood together, creating a quick work surface, and the list goes on. Each unit boasts 100-pounds of clamping force. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another tool-related deal we’ve unraveled today includes Bosch’s 34-piece Bit Set. Buyers stand to accumulate 29% in savings now that pricing has fallen just under $13.50. It’s great for those beginning to build out their collection or to simply refresh what they currently have.

Oh, and let’s not forget about yesterday’s Kershaw deals. There you’ll find its Airlock Knife for $18 alongside other knives priced from $7.50. Swing by to see which discounts seem like the best fit.

DEWALT Trigger Clamps features:

One-handed operation

200 lbs clamping force

3” (76mm) throat depth for added utility

Tough re-enforced nylon body

Removable jaw pads protect work surfaces

