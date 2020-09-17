SteelSeries’ Arctis 7 wireless headset is PS5-ready at $125 shipped

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless PlayStation 4/5 and PC Gaming Headset for $125 shipped. Down over 15% from its $150 going rate, today’s deal is a match for one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. If you picked up a PS5 last night, or plan to get one at launch, then you’ll likely want a quality wireless headset to use with it. I’ve had the Arctis 7 for a while to use with my PlayStation 4 Pro and absolutely love it. That’s right, this headset functions with both the current PS4 and it’ll work with the upcoming PS5, no firmware update required, according to SteelSeries. The drivers offer DTS 7.1 surround sound to simulate 360-degree audio, which ensures that you know exactly where your enemy is walking. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 15,000 happy customers.

Need a more budget-focused headset? The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great choice. The USB-C wireless transmitter works with Switch, PC, PS4, and more, giving you a well-rounded experience. At $100, you’ll save an additional $25 over today’s lead deal, though the speaker drivers do take a step down from the Arctis 7.

Speaking of PlayStation 5, we recently outlined what games will be available on Sony’s next-generation console at launch, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Check out our deep-dive into what’s to be expected on launch day for the PlayStation 5, and be sure to stay tuned next week for pre-orders of the Series X and Series S as well.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 PS4/5 Headset features:

Designed for gaming, the 2.4 grams connection delivers rock solid, lossless wireless audio with ultra-low latency and zero interference

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the discord certified clear cast microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Sound is your competitive advantage with the s1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio so you hear every detail

