Now that the biggest details are out and pre-orders have begun, it’s time to take a closer at what we know about the PlayStation 5 launch lineup. Due to a series of delays and a crazy 2020 overall, we really haven’t got a definitive list for what the actual PlayStation 5 launch games will be. While there have been some titles already confirmed, we now have a much better idea of what to expect on day one (November 12, 2020) including the new PlayStation Plus Collection. Head below for more details and a closer look at the PlayStation 5 launch lineup.

PlayStation 5 launch lineup:

While yesterday’s 40-minute PS5 showcase did indeed drop the price and release date (as well as kick-off pre-orders), it also shed more light on what titles will be part of the PlayStation 5 launch lineup. While Final Fantasy XVI, the new Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 8 Village, won’t be available until after PlayStation 5 releases in November, the list of PlayStation 5 launch games has grown since yesterday evening’s presentation. Most of the games confirmed are first-party, with plenty of third-party games likely to get added to the list in the coming weeks, but here’s what we know so far:

PlayStation Plus Collection:

While that stunted looking list will certainly grow as third-parry developers start to drop release dates on cross-platform titles, it still doesn’t look overly impressive. However, the new PlayStation Plus Collection might help the cause for some gamers. While it’s not the PS5 backwards compatibly you’re hoping for, it’s a start and a great way to supplement the PlayStation 5 launch lineup.

PlayStation 5 owners will have day-one access to the new PlayStation Plus Collection — a sort of on-demand service that allows gamers to download some of the biggest PS4 titles for their new console. While this is really just a bunch of amazing PS4 games you have already played, it is nice to see Sony at least try to offer some kind of backwards compatibility to bolster its PlayStation 5 launch lineup. Titles included in the service are extensive and range from God of War, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Remastered to Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Last Guardian, and much more. You can get a better look in the launch trailer right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the PlayStation 5 launch lineup might not look all that deep at this point, the PlayStation Plus Collection helps. We also already know titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have been pushed up to mid-November and the Marvel’s Avengers game is offering free next-generation upgrades, but we will update this post as more games get a solid day-one confirmation.

Microsoft has also already launched pricing, release date, and pre-order details for its upcoming Series S/X machines. You can get all the details on that right here, but be sure to check out our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison for more details on which one is right for you.

