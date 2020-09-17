PlayStation 5 pre-orders are scheduled to go live today. After yesterday’s PS5 showcase event, Sony announced “PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.” While anyone who followed our coverage of the PS5 event will know some retailers went live for a brief time last night, early pre-orders for PlayStation 5 should go live again throughout the day at various retailers according to Sony. Head below for more details.

PlayStation 5 pre-orders:

PlayStation 5 pre-orders are going to be hard to lock-down, but we are already starting to see them go in and out of stock. Sony announced just yesterday the official $399.99 and $499.99 pricing for the disc-less and standard versions, alongside the November 12, 2020 release date, and pre-orders are already starting to go in and out of stock at select retailers. You’ll find quick links to each of the retailers PS5 pages below:

Beyond today’s PlayStation 5 pre-orders, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of the September PlayStation showcase as well. We got a brief sequel teaser for God of War, our first good look at the new Harry Potter RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, gameplay footage of Spider-Man Miles Morales, and another look at the Demon Souls remake. We also got a quick look at the new PlayStation Plus Collection and much more.

Here are all of the details on PS5-compatibility with DualShock 4, all of the new Sony peripherals, and a closer look at the new DualSense controller. The latest PS4 game deals can be found right here, and Sony is still offering loads of deals in its latest VR titles from $1.

