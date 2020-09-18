Amazon’s Rivet Farr Lotus Chair delivers retro vibes for $307.50 (Reg. $440)

- Sep. 18th 2020 2:48 pm ET

$307.50
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair for $307.33 shipped. That’s $132+ off the typical rate there and comes within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you love having standout pieces of furniture, it’ll be hard to overlook Farr Lotus. It features a stainless steel base and contemporary style that accentuates retro flair. This furniture piece measures 33.9- by 39.8- by 33.9-inches with a seat height of 1.25-feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You know what would look great next to your new chair? Rivet’s Marble-Patterned Side Table. Right now you can scoop it up for $59.50, a price that rings in a new all-time low. This discount also delivers a total of $30 in savings.

Oh, and if you’re in need of outdoor furniture, don’t miss out on today’s Home Depot sale. Shoppers stand to save up to 40% off, making now an excellent time to refresh your patio. Our favorite discount is the Hampton Bay Tuckberry Papasan 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Setup for $299.

Amazon Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair features:

Channel Palm Springs retro vibes with this mid-Century inspired accent chair. Comfortable lounge-worthy proportions mix with durable modern materials for a statement piece that will look great for years to come.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$307.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author