Amazon’s Rivet Farr Lotus Chair delivers retro vibes for $307.50 (Reg. $440)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair for $307.33 shipped. That’s $132+ off the typical rate there and comes within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you love having standout pieces of furniture, it’ll be hard to overlook Farr Lotus. It features a stainless steel base and contemporary style that accentuates retro flair. This furniture piece measures 33.9- by 39.8- by 33.9-inches with a seat height of 1.25-feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You know what would look great next to your new chair? Rivet’s Marble-Patterned Side Table. Right now you can scoop it up for $59.50, a price that rings in a new all-time low. This discount also delivers a total of $30 in savings.

Oh, and if you’re in need of outdoor furniture, don’t miss out on today’s Home Depot sale. Shoppers stand to save up to 40% off, making now an excellent time to refresh your patio. Our favorite discount is the Hampton Bay Tuckberry Papasan 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Setup for $299.

Amazon Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair features:

Channel Palm Springs retro vibes with this mid-Century inspired accent chair. Comfortable lounge-worthy proportions mix with durable modern materials for a statement piece that will look great for years to come.

