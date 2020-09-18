Animoog is easily one of the best iPad synths out there for music makers and among the easiest ways to bring that world-class Moog sound to your mobile setup (or the closest virtual approximation anyway). It is Moog’s “first professional polyphonic synthesizer designed exclusively for the iPad” and is now seeing a big-time price drop. Regularly $30, Animoog for iPad is now available on the App Store for $9.99. That’s the lowest price we have tracked since the last time it dropped to $10 in late 2019. Rated 4+ stars, it is filled with pro-level sound design controls and even has recording capabilities. Head below for more details

Animoog is one of the best iPad synths around for a reason. Its X/Y pad is fun to use and allows you to simply swipe your fingers across your display to immediately change the tones and timbres of your sounds. Add an iconic Moog filter, polyphonic modulation, plus a deep mod routing matrix, and it’s easy to see why any mobile producer should at least give it a look. It also carries MIDI and Audiobus support.

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

More on Animoog:

Best iPad synths: Animoog, powered by the new Anisotropic Synth Engine (ASE), is Moog Music’s first professional polyphonic synthesizer designed exclusively for the iPad. ASE allows you to move dynamically through an X/Y space of unique timbres to create a constantly evolving and expressive soundscape. Animoog captures the vast sonic vocabulary of Moog synthesizers and applies it to the modern touch surface paradigm, enabling you to quickly sculpt incredibly fluid and dynamic sounds that live, breathe, and evolve as you play them.

