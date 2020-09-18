Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Street Fighter V Champion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Hades on the eShop for $19.99. That’s 20% off the regular $25 price tag and the first notable discount we have tracked since the Switch version released just yesterday. Made by the folks responsible for the stellar Bastion and Transistor titles, Hades is a sort of isometric action game where players wield the “powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” It has a fully-voiced cast including Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, as well as an “ever-shifting” game world. While we are still crossing our fingers for more PlayStation 5 pre-orders today, some of the new PS5 peripherals and games are now live right here. Microsoft on the other hand, has released an organized pre-order schedule you can dive into right here so you don’t miss out. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s game deals including Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5: Release date, price, games, more
- PlayStation 5 pre-orders now going live!
- New PSN sales: Hundreds of PS4 games from $2.50
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
Today’s best game deals:
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- Cytus α $35 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $60
- New PSN sale Games Under $20
- MLB The Show 20 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- The Outer Worlds $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- Sonic FORCES $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PSN sale Double Discounts up to 50% off with PS Plus
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outer Wilds $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle $18 (Reg. $45)
- Yakuza Kiwami $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale up to 67% off
- Xbox Call of Duty Sale up to $60 off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!