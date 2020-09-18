Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Street Fighter V Champion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Hades on the eShop for $19.99. That’s 20% off the regular $25 price tag and the first notable discount we have tracked since the Switch version released just yesterday. Made by the folks responsible for the stellar Bastion and Transistor titles, Hades is a sort of isometric action game where players wield the “powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” It has a fully-voiced cast including Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, as well as an “ever-shifting” game world. While we are still crossing our fingers for more PlayStation 5 pre-orders today, some of the new PS5 peripherals and games are now live right here. Microsoft on the other hand, has released an organized pre-order schedule you can dive into right here so you don’t miss out. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s game deals including Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer

Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?

Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC

FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!