Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tacoma, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, more

- Sep. 18th 2020 9:55 am ET

It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Alongside big-time deals still available on Teach Your Monster To Read and the highly-rated Cytus II, we are now ready to collect all Friday’s best into one convenient list for you. Highlights of this morning’s lineup include titles such as Tacoma, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, 60 Parsecs!, Animoog, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Tacoma: $9 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for Insta & SC: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Agora 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Tacoma:

The Venturis Corporation wants their AI back. That’s where you come in. Tacoma is a narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home, set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088. As you go about your mission, you’ll explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster.

