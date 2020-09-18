Apple hits the weekend with new $5 movie sale and various TV series discounted

Apple’s weekend movie sale offers a number of $5 action films, along with a few TV show deals, and more. As always, each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library. You can find all of our top picks below the fold.
Apple’s latest $5 movie sale
There’s a number of action and comedy films on sale today at $5, which is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tag. This is a great chance to score some new content at a notable price drop. Here are our favorite $5 deals:
- Adam Sandler Uncut Gems
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Tomb Raider
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the War
- Mission: Impossible
- The Bourne Identity
- Easy Rider
- North by Northwest
- The Girl On The Train
- Joy Ride
- The Italian Job
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Lord of War
Other notable deals
- Curb Your Enthusiasm Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $150)
- Silicon Valley Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Westworld Seasons 1-3: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Flash Season 1-6: $40 (Reg. $80)
- Deadpool 2-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Maze Runner 3-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Act of Valor: $8 (Reg. $15)
Don’t forget, Apple’s keynote event movie sale is still live with a number of notable bundle deals starting at $10. You can browse all of our top picks on this page from Tuesday’s big promotion.
