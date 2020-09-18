Apple hits the weekend with new $5 movie sale and various TV series discounted

- Sep. 18th 2020 8:47 am ET

0

Apple’s weekend movie sale offers a number of $5 action films, along with a few TV show deals, and more. As always, each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library. You can find all of our top picks below the fold.

Apple’s latest $5 movie sale

There’s a number of action and comedy films on sale today at $5, which is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tag. This is a great chance to score some new content at a notable price drop. Here are our favorite $5 deals:

Other notable deals

Don’t forget, Apple’s keynote event movie sale is still live with a number of notable bundle deals starting at $10. You can browse all of our top picks on this page from Tuesday’s big promotion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp