Get a deal on your DIY projects with a $100 Lowe’s gift card for $90 + more

PayPal is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. That’s 10% off and a great way to get a nice head start on your fall/winter DIY projects. This discounted credit can be used in-store or online on just about everything Lowe’s sells. These digital cards can also be sent to any email address as gifts as well. If you have any projects or tasks coming up, you might as well do it with some free credit on-hand. Head below for even more gift card deals.

More gift card deals:

Speaking of discounted credit, Sam’s Club memberships are essentially FREE right now while Target is now offering a pair of solid promotions. New RedCard holders can get $40 off their next $40+ purchase and you can score 10% off your next purchase Target Circle right now.

More on Lowe’s gift cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

