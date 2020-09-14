Sign-up for a RedCard at Target and get $40 off your next $40+ purchase

Target has launched a promotion this morning for new RedCard members offering $40 off orders of $40 or more when you sign-up for an account. This promotion is good through October 11, which would put it in-line with expected sales coming at Target and other retailers in the next few weeks. This is a great way to score a RedCard along with 5% off purchases, free shipping, and plenty of other perks. Once Black Friday rolls around, you’ll be able to enjoy additional perks and exclusive access to early deals. You can get a better understanding of RedCard and its features by checking out our step-by-step guide. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Jump over to our Target guide for all the latest deals from the big red retailer. Notable price drops can be found right now on Nintendo Switch accessories, furniture, and more. We’ll be continually updating this page throughout the fall with all of the latest deals.

Terms and Conditions:

RedCard $40 offer: Get a coupon for $40 off a $40+ qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 9/13/20-10/10/20. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through 11/14/20. Excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners, Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie Dreamhouse & Camper, Bose, Cards Against Humanity, Casper, The Child action figure, clinic & pharmacy, Cricut, dairy milk, DockATot, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elf on the Shelf, Elvie, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO Baby, Hasbro Games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, HP, Imaginext Batcave, Infant Optics, Instant Pot, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Little People Rampway, L.O.L. House & Collector, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Poo-Pourri, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, prepaid cards, PlayStation consoles, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Target Optical, Tempur-Sealy, Thomas and Friends Wood, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Weber, What Do You Meme?, and Xbox consoles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!