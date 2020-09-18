Join Target Circle and get 10% off your next purchase for a limited time

- Sep. 18th 2020 9:50 am ET

0

Target is offering new sign-ups for its Circle rewards program a 10% off coupon for a future purchase. The only catch? You have to leverage your savings between September 20 and 26. Full terms and conditions can be found below. Target Circle is filled with perks for avid shoppers, especially those not ready to make the jump into a full-on RedCard membership. Notable perks include 1% earnings on all Target purchases, early access to hundreds of deals weekly (and more on Black Friday), along with an extra 5% off on your birthday. You can learn more about Target Circle and all of its perks on this landing page.

Want to save even further? Consider scoring a Target RedCard and enhancing your savings even further. On top of the usual 5% off, you can enjoy currently score a $40 off coupon for your first purchase of $40 or more. We have all the details on this offer in our previous coverage from earlier this month.

Terms and Conditions:

Exclusions for 10% off for joining Target Circle: Category Coupon. Valid for a single use in stores or online. Limit one coupon/offer per guest. This coupon for use by original recipient only. Void if copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, sold or prohibited by law. Gift cards and tax not included in determining purchase total. No cash value. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie Dreamhouse & Camper, Bose, Cards Against Humanity, Casper, The Child action figure, clinic & pharmacy, Cricut, dairy milk, DockATot, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elf on the Shelf, Elvie, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO Baby, Hasbro Games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, HP, Imaginext Batcave, Infant Optics, Instant Pot, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Little People Rampway, L.O.L. House & Collector, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Poo-Pourri, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, prepaid cards, PlayStation consoles, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Target Optical, Tempur-Sealy, Thomas and Friends Wood, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Weber, What Do You Meme?, and Xbox consoles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp