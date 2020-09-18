Join Target Circle and get 10% off your next purchase for a limited time

Target is offering new sign-ups for its Circle rewards program a 10% off coupon for a future purchase. The only catch? You have to leverage your savings between September 20 and 26. Full terms and conditions can be found below. Target Circle is filled with perks for avid shoppers, especially those not ready to make the jump into a full-on RedCard membership. Notable perks include 1% earnings on all Target purchases, early access to hundreds of deals weekly (and more on Black Friday), along with an extra 5% off on your birthday. You can learn more about Target Circle and all of its perks on this landing page.

Want to save even further? Consider scoring a Target RedCard and enhancing your savings even further. On top of the usual 5% off, you can enjoy currently score a $40 off coupon for your first purchase of $40 or more. We have all the details on this offer in our previous coverage from earlier this month.

Terms and Conditions:

Exclusions for 10% off for joining Target Circle: Category Coupon. Valid for a single use in stores or online. Limit one coupon/offer per guest. This coupon for use by original recipient only. Void if copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, sold or prohibited by law. Gift cards and tax not included in determining purchase total. No cash value. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Alive Grow Up Baby, Barbie Dreamhouse & Camper, Bose, Cards Against Humanity, Casper, The Child action figure, clinic & pharmacy, Cricut, dairy milk, DockATot, Disney Frozen Castle, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elf on the Shelf, Elvie, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, HALO Baby, Hasbro Games (Classic Monopoly, Connect Four, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Sorry, Trouble), Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, HP, Imaginext Batcave, Infant Optics, Instant Pot, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, Little People Rampway, L.O.L. House & Collector, Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nerf Ultra, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, Poo-Pourri, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, prepaid cards, PlayStation consoles, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Sony Electronics, Target Optical, Tempur-Sealy, Thomas and Friends Wood, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Weber, What Do You Meme?, and Xbox consoles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!