Save up to 67% on cert. refurb Dyson fans, heaters, vacuums, more from $150

- Sep. 18th 2020 12:18 pm ET

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is currently offering its HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Heater and Fan in certified refurbished condition for $179.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $550, you’ll find it goes for $400 in new condition right now at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new 2020 low. With fall weather rolling in, Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan is a great way to keep your space the perfect temperature. It’ll also serve you well into the winter and then again next summer with its year-round features. There’s also built-in air purifying functionality thanks to a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles, helping curb allergies and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 555 customers. Includes a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Head below for more from $150.

Other notable deals at Dyson:

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool features:

Keep your home’s atmosphere pleasant throughout the year with this 3-in-1 Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier. The Jet Focus technology provides options for personal or diffused heating and cooling, and the 360-degree HEPA filter clears 99.97 percent of allergens. The Air Multiplier technology of this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier facilitates powerful airflow.

