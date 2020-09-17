Buy two Apple Watch Series 6 or SE and save $200 with this launch week deal

Earlier this week Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE as part of a virtual keynote event. As pre-orders start in earnest, one notable deal has cropped up this morning. T-Mobile is offering buy one get one $200 off when you open up new lines of service. You can either pair your Watch with a smartphone or opt for a Watch-only plan. Either way, this is the first discount we’ve seen on the latest from Apple and equates a $100 discount per device, dropping prices down to as low as $230. A contract is required with T-Mobile across 24-months in all instances.

Apple Watch Series 6 sports a familiar design but various internal upgrades including the ability to measure your blood oxygen level with Apple’s new sensors. The Always-On Retina Display is also said to be “2.5-times brighter outdoors” when compared to the previous-generation model. That’s, of course, on top of all the usual fitness tracking features you know and love from Apple Watch. Check out our coverage of this week’s event for more details.

If you’re not ready to lock yourself into a contract, consider checking out the boatload of other Apple Watch deals on-going this week. Series 5 is over $100 off at various retailers, including a new all-time low on Nike+ models. You can also score Series 3 from $169 as part of Amazon’s on-going $30 off sale.

Take advantage of your savings today and pick up a new Apple Watch band for your wearable.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, and iPad following this week's event.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Apple Watch Series 6 lets you measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG from your wrist. See your fitness metrics on the enhanced Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And with cellular service, you can go without your phone. It’s the ultimate device for a healthier, more active, more connected life.

