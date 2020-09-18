Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 8-inch Hybrid Mattress: $159 ($40+ off)

- Sep. 18th 2020 4:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $158.88 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a king-sized mattress, this deal could have your name on it. You’ll find an affordable solution that blends foam and coils to deliver a “soft, yet durable” design. It’s compressed to fit inside of a compact box, helping you more easily transport it to the room you have in mind. Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a chair for one of the rooms in your home, be sure to peek at Amazon’s Rivet Farr Lotus. Its price is now $132+ off, allowing you to snag it for $307.50. This piece of furniture features a stainless steel base and contemporary style that’s bound to elevate the look of your space.

Oh, and if you’ve been wanting to set up a guest room, don’t forget about Zinus’ Modern Studio Twin Bed Frame. It has been discounted to $99, paving the way for you to thriftily create a comfortable space for a family member or friend to crash. Its design is simple, helping it to easily blend well in most homes.

Zinus 8-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

  • When soft, yet durable foam layers combine with steel innersprings, a match made in mattress heaven happens, resulting in a supportive spring mattress with the right hint of conforming softness
  • 0.5 inch durable high-density foam, 1 inch conforming ViscoLatex foam, and a 6 inch base layer of heavy duty steel coils; ideal for stomach sleepers and petite to average weight individuals
  • Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

