AmazonBasics AA and AAA rechargeable battery deals start at $11

Amazon offers a 16-pack of its AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries for $21.99 Prime shipped when you clip the Subscribe & Save option on the listing. Just be sure to cancel after your order so you don’t automatically receive more batteries. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out to the store for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house, and can certainly say they are worth the investment. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 88,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Need AAA? Use the same trick to bring a 12-pack of rechargeables down to $10.79 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $14 or more price tag.

You’ll find even more energy-conscious deals in our Green Deals guide. That includes a nice price drop on the more budget-friendly Sun Joe 1600PSI electric pressure washer. It’s not as powerful as the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here. Most notably is its ultra-portable design that will go just about anywhere.

AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

