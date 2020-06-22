Everything we know about Prime Day 2020 so far

As we get into the second half of June, it’s historically been that time for us to turn our attention to Prime Day. But in the midst of a pandemic and unrest around the world, Amazon appears ready to pull back its annual summer shopping event to later in the year than ever before. The latest reports seem to point to this year’s big sale popping up in September, just 2-months before Black Friday. Head below for full details, including everything we know at this point about Prime Day 2020.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day has long been held around the second Tuesday in July. This year, that trend would’ve pointed to July 15 and 16. However, it appears to be a certainty that Amazon will be moving off this usual date to later in the year.

Initially, we heard reports point to an August launch date for this event. However, in the time since we’ve seen that date slide to September. That means that Prime Day may fall just 2-months before Black Friday, this year.

Will other retailers take part in Prime Day?

One of the common misconceptions is that Prime Day is more like Black Friday than a retailer-specific event. Prime Day proper is an Amazon-only sale that typically lasts around 2-days. However, historically we’ve seen various retailers run their own sales in tandem with Amazon’s big event.

So while Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and others are likely to have sales at the same time, you won’t find that Prime Day branding anywhere on their sites.

What deals can we expect this year?

Each year, Amazon puts its first-party devices on sale for Prime Day. That means that anything featuring Alexa, like its Echo speakers and displays, is certain to be on sale. You can also count on Kindle E-readers, Fire tablets, and more all being discounted. Amazon Prime Day delivers the year’s best prices on the online giant’s in-house devices, second only to Black Friday.

As well, there will be plenty of deals on TVs, smart home accessories, gaming consoles, and more throughout Prime Day. Amazon also discounts various fashion brands and essential home goods, such as Instant Pot and more.

You can also expect notable discounts on Apple’s latest hardware. Oftentimes, Best Buy and other retailers set the pace here with Amazon matching prices throughout the event. It’s often one of the best times of the year to pick up a MacBook or iPad.

When will Prime Day be announced?

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. Historically, Prime Day is officially announced a week or so before the event is set to kick off. Given how 2020 has gone so far, I’m not going to be making any predictions about what this year’s event will look like. However, Amazon is often in communication with manufacturers in the lead up to the big day. It won’t surprise me to see the date leak well ahead of time this year as Amazon keeps others in the loop given the delayed date of Prime Day 2020.

