Apple Watch Series 6 and SE is up to $200 off with Verizon’s upgrade deal

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a pair of notable (and stackable) promotions on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. If you’re willing to trade-in a previous-generation Apple Watch, you can take up to $100 off. Those purchasing an Apple Watch alongside a new iPhone can also save $100 off. If you completely upgrade your setup, then today’s offer equates to as much as $200 off the regular going rate. With the right combination of trade-ins and new devices, you can score a new wearable for as little as $129.99. Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a familiar design alongside select upgrades like the ability to read blood and oxygen levels and a brighter always-on display. Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE forgoes some of the latest features for a more budget-friendly price tag, but still delivers features like fitness tracking, notifications from your device, and more. Check out our launch coverage from last week’s event for more details alongside terms and conditions from today’s deal down below.

Take advantage of your savings today and pick up a new Apple Watch band for your wearable. Our roundup has all of the best third-party alternatives to help you save money starting at just $5. Thankfully, all previous-generation Watch bands are compatible with Series 6 and SE, so it’s easy to pick up a new style for your watch at a notable discount today.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a great deal on AirPods Pro, which have returned to $199 for a limited time today. You can also save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well.

Get $100 or more off Apple Watch:

Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price. Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2. Get $100 credited to your account over 24 months.

Plus, get $100 off Apple Watch when you buy with an iPhone:

Add an Apple Watch and iPhone with monthly device payments to your cart. Activate the watch or smartphone on a new line of service. Your promo credit will be applied to your account over 24 mos. w/in 1-2 cycles.

