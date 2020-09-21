Ready your smile for fall: 22-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips now $26.50 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $26.46 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and apply code 5CWSPE22 at checkout to redeem the special price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly closer to $45 and currently fetching even more at Walmart, today’s offer is more than 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for a fall refresh, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” Simply pop them on for 30-minutes a day (or 1-hour for the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While not quite as immediately noticeable, you could opt for some Colgate Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste instead, or just to supplement your Whitestrip treatments. This 6-pack comes in at $10.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings.

Speaking of which, we also spotted a great deal on Oral-B’s Power Rechargeable Toothbrush bundle at $60+ off. While we are talking personal care, you might want to check out these deals on Philips’ full-body men’s shaving and grooming kit as well as today’s Gillette Amazon Gold Box sale.

More on the Crest 3D White Effects Whitestrips:

Use once a day for 30 minutes

Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Do not use this light device if you have oral cancer, are being treated with photodynamic

Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

