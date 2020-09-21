Amazon’s Gold Box discounts Gillette and Venus razors by up to 40% off today

- Sep. 21st 2020 10:03 am ET

Up to 40%
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor with four replacements for $16.49. Regularly around $22, today’s deal is the best price at Amazon since the spring. Gilette’s ProGlide razor delivers up to a month of shaves on a single blade with a focus on comfort with features like antifriction lubricated strips and more. Including four replacements ensures that you should be in good shape through 2020 on the blade front. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals include:

We have a number of additional deals in our home goods guide today that will take your morning routine to a new level. That includes a notable deal on Philips full-body shaving kit and Oral-B’s rechargeable toothbrushes. Your mornings will be better than ever.

Gillette ProGlide features:

  • 5 ANTIFRICTION BLADES Gillette’s best blades for a close shave
  • ENHANCED LUBRASTRIP (vs Fusion5) with more lubricants adds comfort and glide
  • UP TO 1 MONTH of shaves with each refill
  • Formerly called Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide
  • MICROCOMB helps guide hair to the blades
  • PRECISION TRIMMER on the back for hard-to-reach places and styling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Up to 40%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gillette

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp