Amazon’s Gold Box discounts Gillette and Venus razors by up to 40% off today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette and Venus Razors. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor with four replacements for $16.49. Regularly around $22, today’s deal is the best price at Amazon since the spring. Gilette’s ProGlide razor delivers up to a month of shaves on a single blade with a focus on comfort with features like antifriction lubricated strips and more. Including four replacements ensures that you should be in good shape through 2020 on the blade front. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals include:

We have a number of additional deals in our home goods guide today that will take your morning routine to a new level. That includes a notable deal on Philips full-body shaving kit and Oral-B’s rechargeable toothbrushes. Your mornings will be better than ever.

Gillette ProGlide features:

5 ANTIFRICTION BLADES Gillette’s best blades for a close shave

ENHANCED LUBRASTRIP (vs Fusion5) with more lubricants adds comfort and glide

UP TO 1 MONTH of shaves with each refill

Formerly called Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide

MICROCOMB helps guide hair to the blades

PRECISION TRIMMER on the back for hard-to-reach places and styling

