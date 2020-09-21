It is now time to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While you can still score $20 off Animoog, we are also now tracking a rare deal on Apple Gift Cards — a great way to score even deeper deals on already discounted apps. And today we have a solid list to browse through. Highlights include Traffix: City Rush, Where Shadows Slumber, inbento, Golf Peaks, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Card Maker Creator for Pokemon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Lucky Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marline: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Tacoma: $9 (Reg. $20)

More on Traffix City Rush :

Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just as a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors. Minimalist: You will find cars, a bus or a van in almost every city. There are cities featuring a truck, a train and even a plane. Your job? Make sure they don’t crash. Calming: Traffix will not force you to think too hard. Each new city will amaze your senses and help you to relax.

