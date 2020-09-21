Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix City Rush, Golf Peaks, more

- Sep. 21st 2020 10:09 am ET

FREE+
0

It is now time to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While you can still score $20 off Animoog, we are also now tracking a rare deal on Apple Gift Cards  a great way to score even deeper deals on already discounted apps. And today we have a solid list to browse through. Highlights include Traffix: City Rush, Where Shadows Slumber, inbento, Golf Peaks, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Card Maker Creator for Pokemon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Lucky Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marline: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Tacoma: $9 (Reg. $20)

More on Traffix City Rush:

Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just as a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors. Minimalist: You will find cars, a bus or a van in almost every city. There are cities featuring a truck, a train and even a plane. Your job? Make sure they don’t crash. Calming: Traffix will not force you to think too hard. Each new city will amaze your senses and help you to relax.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard