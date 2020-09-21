Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more

- Sep. 21st 2020 9:42 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Still up at the full $60 on Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This one has players taking Yoshi through a wonderfully crafted world made of “household items like boxes and paper cups.” You’re tasked with finding the Poochy-Pups hidden around each course and can play each stage on the flip side for “a new perspective.” While Sony has now apologized for the messy PlayStation 5 pre-order campaign and promises more are on the way, you can get a full break down of the Xbox Series S/X pre-order schedule right here (it starts tomorrow!). In the meantime, head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2, Metro Exodus, Dark Souls Remastered, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

