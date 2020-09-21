Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Still up at the full $60 on Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This one has players taking Yoshi through a wonderfully crafted world made of “household items like boxes and paper cups.” You’re tasked with finding the Poochy-Pups hidden around each course and can play each stage on the flip side for “a new perspective.” While Sony has now apologized for the messy PlayStation 5 pre-order campaign and promises more are on the way, you can get a full break down of the Xbox Series S/X pre-order schedule right here (it starts tomorrow!). In the meantime, head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2, Metro Exodus, Dark Souls Remastered, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $18 (Reg. $30)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $60
- MLB The Show 20 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- The Outer Worlds $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- Sonic FORCES $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PSN sale Double Discounts up to 50% off with PS Plus
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle $18 (Reg. $45)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
