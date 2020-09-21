Just $10.50 scores you LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable light bulb (48% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $10.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Expand your HomeKit setup with this 800-lumen LIFX smart light bulb. On top of integrating with Siri, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant support, alongside scheduling via a companion app and more. Its miniature design ensures this bulb can fit in a variety of lamps or fixtures, and added dimming capabilities complete the package alongside a standalone design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 965 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Today’s discounted smart light bulb is about as affordable as you’ll find, even compared to alternatives that lack HomeKit support. So if you’re in the market of a new light bulb to expand your smart home setup, regardless of the ecosystem, today’s deal is hard to pass up.

Earlier this morning, we also spotted eufy’s HomeKit camera on sale for $32 in Anker’s latest sale. You’ll find a variety of other smartphone accessories and the like starting at $9 here, as well. Then for even more Siri, Alexa, or Assistant tech, go swing by our smart home guide.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 800 Lumens, the equivalent of a 60-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

