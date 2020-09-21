Score Samsung’s unlocked A71 5G Smartphone at a new low of $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, like you’ll pay at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks a new all-time low on an unlocked model, and is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. Having been released earlier this summer, Samsung’s A71 smartphone delivers a more budget-friendly way to get in the Android game compared to its flagship S20 and Note 20 devices. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity and around back, there’s a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $20. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photo, video, and file space.

Right now, we’re also still seeing some notable price cuts on other Android devices over in our guide. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still $350 off, which is also joined by a deal on TCL’s 10 Pro Smartphone at $380. And of course, there’s still plenty of discounts on Android apps and games up for the taking, as well.

Samsung A71 5G Smartphone features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

