Update: Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 512GB for $1,049. Down from $1,449, that’s an extra $200 off the originally-tracked discount, a new low, and $50 under the 128GB version.

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Score the Note 20 Ultra for $1,099.99. In either case, you’re looking at a $200 savings and the first price cuts to date at the retailers. While we’ve seen carrier promotions and bundle deals, today’s offer marks the very first cash discounts since being released in August. As Samsung’s latest flagship handsets, you’ll enjoy an up to 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with a hole punch 10MP selfie camera design. The 128GB of storage is supplemented by 12GB of RAM as well as support for microSD card expansion. And around back, there’s a triple camera array, which completes the notable features alongside S-Pen support. As #1 new releases, both models carry a 4.2/5 star ratings and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings leftover from the lead deal by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case starting at $15 for the Note 20 version. Those who opt for the Ultra smartphone will pay $17 for this model. In either case, the covers will provide some extra protection against drops and scrapes. There’s also an added kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos.

If the latest Samsung handsets aren’t doing anything for you, this morning’s OnePlus 7 Pro deal is certainly worth a look. Right now, it has been marked down to an all-time low at $430, making it a more affordable way to get in the Android game. Or if you’re looking to load up on discounted apps and games, our most recent roundup is the place to be.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features:

Maximize your productivity and creativity with the Galaxy Note 20 128GB 5G Smartphone from Samsung. The Note 20 features a built-in stylus called the S-Pen, which can be used like a real pen to jot down notes or draw images. It can also be used as a Bluetooth remote to control the Note 20 with simple gestures. You can use the S-Pen on the Note 20’s large 6.7″ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. Only a single punchout for the 10MP selfie camera interrupts the edge-to-edge digital canvas. The size makes it ideal for mobile gaming and watching streaming video.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!