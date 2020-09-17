Get in the Android game for $380 with TCL’s 10 Pro Smartphone at $70 off

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $450 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also only the second time it has dropped to this price. Centered around a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, TCL’s latest Android handset sports an integrated fingerprint reader alongside expandable microSD card storage if the integrated 128GB isn’t enough. You’ll also find a 64MP camera with hybrid auto focus as well as 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. We found that it offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our hands-on review, largely agreeing with Amazon shoppers. Head below for more.

Put your savings to use and grab TCL’s official flip cover for the 10 Pro and add some extra protection into the mix. This $30 case covers both the front and back of your handset thanks to a folio form-factor with faux-leather design. There’s also a section of cover that doubles as a window for keeping tabs on notifications while still defending against scratches.

If you’d prefer a higher-end Android experience, don’t forget we’re still tracking an all-time low on the Moto Edge 5G. That’s on top of $200 discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G lineup. And of course, all of the best deals on apps and games can be found in our roundup right here.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!