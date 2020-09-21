Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones fall to $273 (Reg. $350), more from $65

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $272.97 shipped when bundled with two of these filler items. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically you’d pay $348 for these headphones at Amazon or $350 direct from Sony, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounting to over 20% in savings. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. There’s a new Bluetooth audio chip this time around that is said to do a better job at drowning out voices and mid-frequency audio while ANC is enabled. Two devices can also be simultaneously paired to the Sony cans and you’ll find a USB-C charging port to round out the notable features. Over 655 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Woot is also now offering the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 and currently on sale in the $77 range at Amazon right now, today’s offer is the lowest price can find. Features include 8-hour battery life with a 15-minute fast charge for an additional 2-hours, support for your favorite virtual assistants, plus the metal charging case. Rated 4+ stars from 60% off the Amazon customers.

This morning, we also spotted that AirPods Pro have returned to $199. If you’ve missed out on previous deals, you now have another chance to score Apple’s ANC earbuds at $50 off the going rate. There’s also plenty more in our headphones guide, as well.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

