In Where Shadows Slumber, players must guide an old man on one last journey after discovering a magical lantern in the forest. The mobile adventure puzzle game is regularly $3 on the App Store but is now available for FREE. In fact, this is the very first time we have seen this highly-rated experience go for nothing. The game’s narrative will take you across eight worlds with their own “own personality and secrets” with no “no ads or in-app purchases. Pay once and get the full game!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

In Where Shadows Slumber, players take on the role of Obe at the end of his life. The only “tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe,” as well as that magical lantern. Anything that is “not touched by light has the freedom to change” — directly effecting your ability to move through the story and game world. “After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.”

