Where Shadows Slumber iOS narrative puzzler now FREE for first time (Reg. $3)

- Sep. 21st 2020 5:00 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $3 FREE
0

In Where Shadows Slumber, players must guide an old man on one last journey after discovering a magical lantern in the forest. The mobile adventure puzzle game is regularly $3 on the App Store but is now available for FREE. In fact, this is the very first time we have seen this highly-rated experience go for nothing. The game’s narrative will take you across eight worlds with their own “own personality and secrets” with no “no ads or in-app purchases. Pay once and get the full game!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

In Where Shadows Slumber, players take on the role of Obe at the end of his life. The only “tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe,” as well as that magical lantern. Anything that is “not touched by light has the freedom to change” — directly effecting your ability to move through the story and game world. “After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.”

Hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals including Traffix: City Rush, inbento, Golf Peaks, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, and more.

iOS Universal: Where Shadows SlumberFREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix City Rush, Golf Peaks, more

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more

More on Where Shadows Slumber:

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey. The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $3 FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard