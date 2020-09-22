Following up yesterday’s X-Men Crossover event, ComiXology is back with a new batch of deals as part of its DC sidekicks sale. With prices starting at under $1, you’ll find a selection of digital single issue reads and graphic novels at up to 65% off. One highlight is on Batgirl/Robin: Year One at $5.99. Down from its usual $17 going rate, today’s offer saves you $11 and matches our previous mention for the lowest to date on a digital copy. This 421-page graphic novel is a great way to dive into today’s sale, centering around Robin’s big break as he patrols the night with Batman for the first time. Head below for all of our top picks from the DC sidekicks sale and more.

Other notable comic deals include:

ComiXology is also keeping the discounts coming by launching a new Dark Horse Neil Gaiman sale today, as well. With a collection of discounts on various comics inspired by popular series like American Gods and more. There’s everything from single issue reads starting at $1 to full-length graphic novels and more. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

For even more deals, go swing by our ComiXology guide where you can find additional ways to save on digital graphic novels. That’s on top of being able to score 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 and all of September’s free Kindle eBooks courtesy of Amazon First Reads.

Batgirl/Robin: Year One

Here it is: Robin’s baptism by fire as he dons the costume of Robin, the Boy Wonder for the first time and patrols the night by Batman’s side. In his earliest adventures, Robin learns very quickly that what he thought would be fun is actually a matter of life and death. And in the action-packed origin of the original Batgirl, explore Barbara Gordon’s transformation from average citizen into costumed super-heroine.

