Highly-rated electric toothbrush kits from $20 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Today only, Woot its offering the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $37 range on Amazon, today’s offer is an additional 20% off and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be an Oral-B or Philips model, it carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 customers and brings more value than most of the brand name options for the price. It includes the brush itself as well as a travel case and a wireless charging base, plus about seven more extra brush heads than you get from the big brands. Features include four brushing modes, smart vibration timers, and an IPX7-rated waterproof design. More details below.

Already among the most affordable options out there, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable solution for less. However, Fairywill is another well known brand among the smaller toothbrush companies out there and its Sonic Electric Toothbrush bundle for adults is currently down at $19.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. One of the best prices we have tracked on the regularly $30 solution, it also includes a travel case and eight Dupont brush heads alongside the 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers.

More on the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush:

The AquaSonic Black Series Ultrasonic Whitening Toothbrush has an industry leading ultra powerful 40,000 VPM Motor to whiten and polish teeth while providing a deep clean. It has 4 distinct cleaning modes including: “Clean” for standard brushing, “Soft” for sensitive teeth, “Whiten” which uses the full 40,000 VPM to dissolve surface stains and whiten teeth over time, and “Massage” which uses pulsating vibrations to boost blood circulation around teeth and gums to improve complete oral health profile.

