Home Depot takes up to 60% off kitchen faucets and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 60% off kitchen faucets and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the FLOW Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet for $59. That’s down from the original $129 price tag and the usual $100 going rate. Easily switch out your kitchen faucet with this single-handle model on sale today. FLOW promises “quick, simply DIY install for the perfect kitchen upgrade.” Notable features include retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Glacier Bay Lyndhurst Wall-mounted Pot Filler at $114.80. Regularly up to $160, today’s deal is another all-time low. We often see deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets at Home Depot, but deals on these pot fillers are rarer. This model offers a brushed nickel design and articulating arm to fit just about any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets, along with other necessities to take your space to the next level. Our home goods guide is packed with additional price drops on everyday essentials. Don’t miss the semi-annual Knoll sale for discounts on iconic designs that are rarely marked down in price throughout the year.

FLOW Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet features:

Sleek design and trusted construction come together with the FLOW Series Classic Kitchen Faucet. Featuring a retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway, the FLOW Classic is the simplistic upgrade your kitchen deserves. The easy installation process allows you to fit this faucet in a single or three hole sink, and the luxurious finishes compliment kitchens of all styles.

