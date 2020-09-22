Outfit your space with four 122 LED solar lights for $40 (Reg. $90)

StarTOP (100% positive feedback from 58,700) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its 122 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $40 shipped when promo code QAU8MM67 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, this set usually retails for around $90. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. With fall weather on the horizon, it’s time to start shoring up your outdoor spaces and ensuring there’s enough light as the sun goes down earlier. Adding these solar lights to the mix makes it easy to illuminate walkways, driveways, and other spaces. Each light includes 122 LEDs, 270-degree coverage, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need four lights, you can pick a single unit of the smaller version for nearly 50% less. This is a great way to add some light to darker areas around your property, but it likely won’t provide enough illumination for larger spaces like a backyard or a similar area.

You’ll find even more energy-conscious deals in our Green Deals guide. That includes a great price drop on AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries that are discounted from $11. This is a great way to keep your favorite devices powered up without constantly cycling through batteries. Check out the entire Green Deals guide for more.

LITOM Solar Lights feature:

LITOM 122 LED Solar Light are incredibly bright at 400 lumens, equals to 3~4 normal solar lights of other brands. High-efficient LED chips and 270°wide lighting angle provides excellent illumination and larger illumination coverage (up to 430ft²).

