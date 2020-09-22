Save $200 on Razer’s Blade Pro 17 and Stealth 13 gaming laptops from $1,500

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop i7 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,399.99 shipped. Down from its $2,600 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and savings amounting to $200. As Razer’s flagship mobile gaming machine, the latest Blade Pro 17 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel processor and packs a 1080p 300Hz display. It comes backed by a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card for enjoying AAA titles, alongside an aluminum chassis with integrated Chroma RGB lighting. Plus, there’s also Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More deals below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB is now down to $1,499.99. Typically fetching $1,700, that’s good for a $200 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. While you’re only getting a 1080p 13-inch display here, it’ll provide a similar on-the-go gaming experience with a 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now if you’re looking to upgrade the battlestation rather than a portable setup, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. This morning, we spotted a 22% discount on Azio’s typewriter-inspired Compact Bluetooth Keyboard, which has dropped to a new all-time low of $172.

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop features:

Get the best of both worlds with the 120Hz 4K UHD Touch Display Razer Blade Pro 17. Scroll websites, play games, and watch videos with a buttery smooth experience. For those seeking breakneck speeds and absolute precision the 300Hz Full HD Display is the weapon of choice.

